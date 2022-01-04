Expect domestic sugar prices to remain firm: Balrampur Chini

Pramod Patwari, CFO of Balrampur Chini Mills, on Tuesday, said that the domestic sugar prices are expected to remain firm going ahead.

Pramod Patwari, CFO of Balrampur Chini Mills, on Tuesday, said that the domestic sugar prices are expected to remain firm going ahead.

“In the peak of the season, we are selling sugar in Uttar Pradesh at Rs 35 per kg. These are good prices in our view and from hereon once we get clarity on declining inventory and the progress of exports, prices should be firm from here on,” he said.

Speaking in an interview to CNBC-TV18, Patwari said that the Indian sugar inventory currently stands at 8.2 million tonne.

He said, “Inventory, which was at 14.7 million tonne in India two years back, has corrected to a level of 8.2 billion tonne. It has been possible on the back of significant diversion into the ethanol as well as export.”

On ethanol business, he said that ethanol capacity will go to 1,000-kilo litre per day (KLPD) by end of 2022 from the current capacity of 520 klpd.

For the entire management interview, watch the video