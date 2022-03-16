Expect 5-6% price increase in Q4; margin to remain flat: Birla Corporation

Birla Corporation expects a 5-6 percent price increase in Q4, Aditya Saraogi, chief financial officer (CFO), told CNBC-TV18. Saraogi also said that the company expects the margin to remain flat or decline.

According to him, demand is strong across India. “Demand was not so healthy in January-February, but in the month of March we have seen strong demand across the board and it’s a healthy thing that we are witnessing,” said Saraogi.

On volumes, he said, “In this quarter (Q4FY22) we expect more than 20 percent growth in volumes sequentially. In FY23 it will be more than 15 percent since we are having a new greenfield unit also coming into operation.”

