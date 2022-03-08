0

Endurance Tech: War like situation will have lasting impact on industry

By Sonia Shenoy   | Anuj Singhal   IST (Published)
Ramesh Gehaney, ED and COO of Endurance Technologies, on Tuesday, said that a war-like situation will have a lasting impact on the industry.

Ramesh Gehaney, ED and COO of Endurance Technologies, on Tuesday, said that a war-like situation will have a lasting impact on the industry.
The company provides casting, suspension, transmission, and braking products to auto companies.
According to him, business models are constructed on global interdependence and the best thing to do now is to recalibrate strategy to meet demand.
Also Read: Red flags for auto sector: Russia-Ukraine war to elongate semiconductor shortage; metal, crude oil prices worrying
Talking about business, Gehaney said that he did not anticipate any large damage for the company.
For the entire interview, watch the video
Catch all the live updates on Russia-Ukraine war here
