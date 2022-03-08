Endurance Tech: War like situation will have lasting impact on industry

Ramesh Gehaney, ED and COO of Endurance Technologies, on Tuesday, said that a war-like situation will have a lasting impact on the industry.

The company provides casting, suspension, transmission, and braking products to auto companies.

According to him, business models are constructed on global interdependence and the best thing to do now is to recalibrate strategy to meet demand.

Talking about business, Gehaney said that he did not anticipate any large damage for the company.

