EdTech cos will be multi-compounders for many years, says General Atlantic's Sandeep Naik

Updated : March 19, 2021 06:14 PM IST

Notwithstanding a pandemic, India has clocked venture capital investments worth nearly $10 billion in 2020, that's according to the IVCA and Bain India Venture Capital Report for 2021.

Momentum was seen in the consumer tech and software as a service space where VC investment grew by 25 percent and 10 percent respectively versus 2019. Infact, India focused funds raised $3 billion in 2020 which was 40 percent higher compared to 2019.

The report also shows that India is now among the top five startup ecosystems globally with 7,000 new startups being founded in 2020. The year also saw the largest ever increase in unicorns in a single year at 12.

In terms of emerging trends, the EY-IVCA India Trend Book for 2021, shows that accelerated digitization, the next half billion consumers getting online, the creation of super-apps, consolidation in the industry and IPOS will be the emerging e-commerce trends to watch out for.

To discuss the report, Shereen Bhan spoke to Sandeep Naik, MD & head of India & SE Asia at General Atlantic.

Naik is bullish on the India story and has taken big bets on the world's most valuable ed-tech company BYJU's and its rival Unacademy. In 2020, Naik was also part of the investor consortium that backed Reliance Jio, taking India's consumer tech story to middle India or the proverbial Bharat. General Atlantic has pumped in more than $4 billion into India since 1999.