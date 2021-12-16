E-commerce & edtech have high growth potential, says JPMorgan’s Ankur Rudra

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Ankur Rudra, ED, Hd-APAC Telecoms Research-India Technology, Internet & Telecoms at JPMorgan said digitalization has become a very core part of our daily lives and the pandemic has definitely made it even more important.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Ankur Rudra, ED, Hd-APAC Telecoms Research-India Technology, Internet & Telecoms at JPMorgan said digitalization has become a very core part of our daily lives and the pandemic has definitely made it even more important.

He said, “Growth has never been a challenge, growth probably becomes a lot easier now. But the main thing the industry needs to figure out is what are the sustainable unit economics in every different part of the internet economy that we are looking at.”

Rudra said the sectors with higher frequency have a high potential for growth.

“Some of the sectors with higher frequency have a high potential for growth for example food delivery, e-grocery these are all sectors with a relatively high frequency which are relatively attractive. Education, again, it's a sector which has seen a significant amount of consolidation, it is a sector important from the propensity to pay perspective, so many sectors, I think, are very promising.”

For full interview, watch accompanying video...