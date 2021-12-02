Disbursals back to pre-COVID levels: CreditAccess Grameen

CreditAccess Grameen has opened 142 branches in the last four months and added 2 lakh customers. The disbursals for the company are back to pre-COVID levels said MD and CEO Kumar Hebbar.

CreditAccess Grameen saw robust disbursals in quarter two. Udaya Kumar Hebbar, the managing director & CEO of the company said the pent-up demand for business expansions, purchase of new materials, business renewal is good.

He said they have opened about 142 branches in the first four months, which has helped in higher customer acquisition. They have managed to acquire 2 lakh customers in the last four months, said Hebbar in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Disbursals for the company are more or equal to pre-COVID levels, said Hebbar, adding that the ticket size has not changed.

