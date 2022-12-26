English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homevideos Newsbusiness News

Digital streaming is complementary to all forms of entertainment, says expert

videos | IST

Digital streaming is complementary to all forms of entertainment, says expert

Profile image
By Anuradha SenGupta   Dec 26, 2022 11:04 PM IST (Published)
Mini

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Gaurav Banerjee, Content Head at Disney+ Hotstar; Monika Shergill, VP of Content at Netflix India and Gaurav Gandhi, VP of Amazon Prime Video India to understand the key trends which have emerged in the past year and the future of entertainment as it looks at this point of time.

Digital streaming or OTT platforms have continued to grow in 2022, the first normal year after the COVID pandemic.

Unlike in the United States where streaming companies have seen declining subscribers and have disappointed stock markets, in India OTT platforms have mushroomed, growing audiences and capturing popular imagination with their content and marketing.
CNBC-TV18 spoke to Gaurav Banerjee, Content Head at Disney+ Hotstar; Monika Shergill, VP of Content at Netflix India and Gaurav Gandhi, VP of Amazon Prime Video India to understand the key trends which have emerged in the past year and the future of entertainment as it looks at this point of time.
Watch video for more.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags