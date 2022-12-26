Digital streaming is complementary to all forms of entertainment, says expert

Digital streaming or OTT platforms have continued to grow in 2022, the first normal year after the COVID pandemic.

Unlike in the United States where streaming companies have seen declining subscribers and have disappointed stock markets, in India OTT platforms have mushroomed, growing audiences and capturing popular imagination with their content and marketing.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Gaurav Banerjee, Content Head at Disney+ Hotstar; Monika Shergill, VP of Content at Netflix India and Gaurav Gandhi, VP of Amazon Prime Video India to understand the key trends which have emerged in the past year and the future of entertainment as it looks at this point of time.

