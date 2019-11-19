Business
DIAL's Rs 1,310 crore commercial building project in Aerocity gets environmental clearance
Updated : November 19, 2019 04:06 PM IST
As per the proposal, both projects will be developed in the Gateway district of Aerocity, Indira Gandhi International Airport.
DIAL said it has initiated the phase-2 of its Airport Land Development at Delhi Airport popularly known as Aerocity, through two new precincts.
The proposed two projects in the Gateway district will help in meeting the growing commercial needs of people.
