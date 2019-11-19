Business

DIAL's Rs 1,310 crore commercial building project in Aerocity gets environmental clearance

Updated : November 19, 2019 04:06 PM IST

As per the proposal, both projects will be developed in the Gateway district of Aerocity, Indira Gandhi International Airport.

DIAL said it has initiated the phase-2 of its Airport Land Development at Delhi Airport popularly known as Aerocity, through two new precincts.