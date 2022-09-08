Diagnostics to see more disruption & price war before the dust settles

In this latest episode of Big Deal, CNBC-TV18’s Nisha Poddar spoke to Anmol Ganjoo, Founder & Managing Partner at Shanika Capital Advisors, and Sanjeev Vashishta, MD & CEO of Pathkind Diagnostics to discuss growth drivers in the diagnostics sector which has seen an many disruptions in last few years.

In this episode of Big Deal, the focus is on the diagnostics sector which has seen an eventful last few years with many disruptions. However, now, has it reached a juncture where it has lost its mojo? Or are we to see a reincarnation of the sector where deal-making will also play a pivotal role?

To discuss this, CNBC-TV18’s Nisha Poddar spoke to Anmol Ganjoo, Founder & Managing Partner at Shanika Capital Advisors; and Sanjeev Vashishta, MD & CEO of Pathkind Diagnostics.

On growth drivers, Vashishta said, “The fact (is) that government has got tremendous focus on healthcare now. The spend of the government which is today 1.3 percent of the GDP is bound to go up to ... 2.5 percent in the near foreseeable future.”

He added, “Also from one sample in our country, we carry out about just a little under two tests. And if you compare this with the advanced economies like the US, where this number is 15; NHS in England, which does 24 tests; and emerging economies like Brazil, which do 10 tests from one sample. So it's just a matter of pulling the right levers and if you are able to really convince the people about the importance of diagnostics — a stitch in time saves nine — why it is important to do the diagnostics from time to time, it will save a lot of money, so all this goes in favour of the growth. Of course, the macroeconomic parameters also quite favourable.”

Ganjoo said we are not bearish as we were six months back. He said, “We did highlight a few risks earlier, which were there, which made for a perfect cocktail where valuations won't sustain. Six months is a long time, a lot of the bad news is in the price. However, whether we are about to see a gradual take up in the operating parameters, I think there is still some time left. But obviously, a lot of froth, a lot of excesses, a lot of mistakes which investors typically make at the peak of bull cycle, they are clearly behind us.”

