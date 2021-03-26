  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Business
VIDEOS
Business

Demand for SME loans to drive AUM growth: Shriram City Union Finance’s YS Chakravarti

Updated : March 26, 2021 12:03 PM IST

YS Chakravarti, MD & CEO of Shriram City Union Finance on Friday said that they are seeing good demand for working capital loans in small enterprise finance. He also believes that demand coming back for SME loans will drive AUM growth ahead.

“We are looking at mid to high teen growth in the AUM for the next financial year aided by our change in product mix. Last year we went slow on SME funding where the demand is now coming back. We expect on back of high demand for SME loans, the AUM to grow around mid to high teens,” he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

Chakravarti further noted that the collections for SMEs have picked up in the last two quarters and they are at comfortable levels. However, demand for two wheeler loans fell in Q4, especially in the month of February, he added.

Chakravarti also stated that they do not intend to make additional COVID-19 related provisions. “We are adequately provisioned and we don’t anticipate any need for additional provisioning,” he said.

Watch video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement