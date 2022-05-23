Demand for digital transformation continues to be robust; Cloud to be biggest focus area for company: HCL Tech CEO

Speaking on the sidelines of World Economic Forum Davos 2022, C Vijayakumar, MD & CEO of HCL Tech told CNBC-TV18 that, demand for digital transformation continues to be robust. He said Cloud is the biggest focus area for HCL Tech.

“The demand environment for digital transformation continues to be robust. All the client conversations are very optimistic. The biggest revelation during the pandemic has been that technology has really helped businesses become more resilient and change their business model. So every CIO and CEO whom I meet they are really talking about continuing those investments.”

He said Cloud is the biggest focus area for HCL Tech.

“By 2025, 50 percent of the tech spend is going to be on Cloud. So Cloud is the biggest focus area. We have the broader set of capabilities on Cloud starting with digital foundation, digital business, digital engineering, and all of them play very well into enabling the Cloud journey for our clients.”

Speaking about talent war he said, “It is going to take at least a couple of quarters more for the talent war to ease. While we have managed it quite well, our attrition is lowest amongst the industry but I think the supply demand mismatch is going to continue to exists. We have on boarded a lot of fresh talent, they are coming up to speed and so I think it should ease out in the next 2-3 quarters.”

