Demand drivers strong; tractors sales to improve: VST Tillers

Demand drivers to remain strong for the agriculture sector, said Antony Cherukara, CEO of VST Tillers Tractors.

Speaking in an interview to CNBC-TV18, he said that the tractor numbers remained flat for the month of December, but he expects better numbers considering positive demands.

On numbers, Cherukara said that the company sticks to the guidance of Rs 1,000 crore revenues for FY22 and will be able to maintain margins in the range of 14-15 percent.

“We have maintained the margins and we will continue to hold despite the commodity pressure because we are controlling cost at all levels including material cost, management cost and operational cost,” he said.

According to him, Zetor tractors will be operational from Q2FY23. “We should be able to launch VST Zetor range of tractors in Q2 of next financial year. The Monarch Tractors is in the trial phase now and in the calendar year 2022 we hope that Monarch would launch those tractors in the US market,” Cherukara said.

For the entire management interview, watch the accompanying video