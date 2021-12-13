Demand continues to be strong; maintain volume growth guidance of 25%: Uflex

Uflex is sticking to volume growth guidance of 20-25 percent, Rajesh Bhatia, group president and CFO, told CNBC-TV18.

Uflex is sticking to volume growth guidance of 20-25 percent, Rajesh Bhatia, group president and CFO, told CNBC-TV18.

The packaging company has seen its stock rally over 45 percent in 2021. The company had hinted at heightened input cost pressures in its second-quarter earnings presentation while maintaining that demand continues to be strong.

Bhatia further said that demand continues to be strong and the current utilisation level stands over 90 percent.

According to him, raw materials remain a challenge outside India.

Talking about debt, he said that it stands at around Rs 4,000 crore. However, Rs 300-400 crore gets repaid every year.

For the entire management interview, watch the video