Decoding the deal street: Understanding the slowdown and seeking growth opportunities

The Indian deal landscape is experiencing a slowdown, with both private equity and merger and acquisition (M&A) activities facing challenges in recent times. This episode of Big Deal, delves into the insights shared by industry experts to understand the factors contributing to this slowdown and identify potential areas of growth amidst the changing dynamics.

According to Vivek Sony, Partner & National Leader of PE Services at EY India, the overall deal environment is witnessing a slowdown. Excluding the HDFC deal, the first four months of this year have seen nearly a 50 percent reduction in deal volumes compared to 2022.

Sony mentioned that sectors such as financial services and infrastructure, in particular, have experienced a significant decline in deal activity compared to the same period last year.

On the private equity front, there has been a notable 20 percent decrease in deal value from January to April 2023 as compared to 2022.

Salil Pitale, Joint MD & Co-CEO of Axis Capital, highlights a funding winter in the startup ecosystem. This scarcity of growth capital has made it challenging for startups to secure necessary funding. However, Pitale notes that corporate India is actively seeking opportunities for acquisitions, demonstrating interest in tapping into the potential of these emerging players.

Despite the slowdown, there have been notable block deals in the public market, with substantial transaction sizes occurring within the past month. Salil Pitale points out that long-only funds, both domestic and foreign, have shown significant interest in the secondary market.

