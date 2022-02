As Dabur accelerates new digital-first launches, the company is betting on ''superfoods'', a new category under the Real brand.

As Dabur accelerates new digital-first launches, the company is betting on ''superfoods'', a new category under the Real brand.

That's not all, the FMCG major is also drawing up plans for a ready to cook play - the moves are all a part of Dabur's premiumisation strategy through digital-first brands.

Watch video for more.