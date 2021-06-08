COVID curbs impact private insurers premium collection in May

VIDEOS

Updated : June 08, 2021 14:42:56 IST

Private insurers feel the pain as COVID restrictions have impacted collections in May. The total premium for the life insurance sector too is down in May. It about 5.5 percent down year-on-year (YoY), but up 33 percent month-on-month (MoM).

However, the clear trend among private life insurers is that MoM there has been a significant drop in the premium collection. Although they have managed to grow premium YoY.

CNBC-TV18’s Yash Jain gets more details on the impact on private insurers.