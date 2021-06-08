  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Business
VIDEOS
Business

COVID curbs impact private insurers premium collection in May

Updated : June 08, 2021 14:42:56 IST

Private insurers feel the pain as COVID restrictions have impacted collections in May. The total premium for the life insurance sector too is down in May. It about 5.5 percent down year-on-year (YoY), but up 33 percent month-on-month (MoM).

However, the clear trend among private life insurers is that MoM there has been a significant drop in the premium collection. Although they have managed to grow premium YoY.

CNBC-TV18’s Yash Jain gets more details on the impact on private insurers.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement