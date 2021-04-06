COVID curbs: FADA requests Maha govt to allow dealerships to open with 50% manpower

VIDEOS

Updated : April 06, 2021 01:50 PM IST

Auto showrooms in Maharashtra have been closed due to fresh COVID-19 restrictions as the cases in the state have risen at an alarming level. However, service stations and workshops are allowed as they come under the Factory Act.

Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has requested government to allow dealerships to be open with 50 percent manpower and some restrictions since the auto sector is just recovering from the aftermath of the first COVID wave.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Vinkesh Gulati, President of the association said, “Gudi Padwa is a traditional auspicious period for Maharashtra and this is the time when people have already booked the vehicle and they are looking forward to buying the vehicle. If we are not able to deliver those vehicles, this load will put in more on the public transport. So what we have written to the government is that we should be allowed to open our showrooms and get those deliveries done in the market so that it helps increase personal mobility and reduce the pressure on public transport. During this period only delivery will happen so easily with the COVID guidelines and precautions we can manage that. So we have requested that we should be allowed with restrictions.”

Gulati also said that as of now there are no restrictions in other states but they have requested dealerships to maintain social distancing, wear a mask, and be diligent on all the processes.

On the semiconductor shortages, he said that passenger vehicles had been facing shortages but two-wheeler production too could be impacted in the coming months. He expects the shortages to continue for the next 3-6 months.

“The issue of semiconductor had risen in the passenger vehicle long back. It started in October-November and is still continuing. There are a lot of OEMs who have come openly and said that this will continue for the June quarter also. Lately, this has started affecting the two-wheeler segment also. We expect that two-wheeler production will get hit in the coming months. The OEMs and the government is trying to have some facility coming up in India, but I feel another 3-6 months this problem will continue,” he said.