VIDEOS

Business

Updated : June 18, 2021 23:41:52 IST

Mumbai's popular shopping streets like Linking Road and Colaba Causeway witness drop in business in the aftermath of a spate of lockdowns that began last year.

The micro-restrictions that have been imposed on and off over the past few months have resulted in business falling by over 50 percent. CNBC-TV18's Shilpa Ranipeta and Archana Shukla find out how these vendors are coping, and what's keeping them going.