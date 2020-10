VIDEOS

October 08, 2020

India's family run restaurants have been hit hard by the pandemic. Despite reopening regulations in Mumbai, they're finding it commercially unviable to open shutters to diners.

However, popular chains with deep pockets are willing to take a chance to see if diners walk in for a meal. CNBC-TV18's Priya Sheth and Payel Sen take a look.