COVID-19 curbs: Kirana stores struggle to stay afloat in the second wave of pandemic

Updated : May 25, 2021 21:40:36 IST

Kirana stores emerged as saviours during the last year's lockdown, providing essential goods to people across the country. While modern retail grappled with supply chain issues, the 13 million kirana stores operational across the country ensured essential goods remained largely accessible to the public.

But this year, state governments across the nation have restricted timings for these shops. CNBC-TV18's Shilpa Ranipeta reports that in the second wave of the pandemic, kirana stores are struggling to stay alive and competition from online grocers is not helping matters.