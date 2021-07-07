Cooperative best business model to ensure job creation, says Amul's RS Sodhi

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : July 07, 2021 16:23:26 IST

RS Sodhi, managing director- Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) at Amul, on Wednesday said that cooperative is the best model for doing business to ensure job creation.

Yesterday, July 6, the central government announced the creation of a new Ministry of Cooperation, which will strengthen the cooperative movement in India and Amul is India’s largest dairy cooperative company and one of the biggest success stories of how cooperatives can work in India.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sodhi said, “Cooperatives besides earning profits, they also keep the social objective in mind. So, I think for India type of economy, where we need jobs for million; we are 1.35 billion people, and we want inequality to be reduced, rural and urban disparity to be reduced. Cooperative is the best model for doing any business.”

On new ministry creation, he said, “It’s a revolutionary step because it has recognised the cooperative is also very viable, a good way of doing business in India.”

Sodhi further said that the benefits like interest subvention given to corporates should be made available to cooperatives.

