VIDEOS

Business

Updated : May 24, 2021 18:43:18 IST

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) reaches 9 out of 10 households in India with nearly 8 million stores.

In the special show ‘Consumption Corner’, CNBC-TV18’s Mangalam Maloo spoke to the outgoing CFO of HUL, Srinivas Phatak, and discussed the company's success story.

Phatak has been in the company for almost 21 years and has led it through important phases including the GSK Consumer acquisition, demonetisation, GST, and the COVID wave.