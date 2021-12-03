Confident to achieve Rs 3,500-3,600 crore revenue in FY22: Steel Strips Wheels

Dheeraj Garg, Managing Director at Steel Strips Wheels discussed more about the company's plans and the outlook for the business.

Steel Strips Wheels saw 83 percent net sales turnover growth in the month of November with the export segment outperforming, seeing 287 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth last month. Dheeraj Garg, Managing Director at Steel Strips Wheels discussed more about the company's plans and the outlook for the business. He is confident to achieve Rs 3,500-3,600 crore topline growth target in FY22.

Earlier this year, the company has guided for debt reduction. On April 1, the total debt of the company was around Rs 585 crore. He expects to repay around Rs 170 crore of it in the current year.

