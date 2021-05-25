Compliance deadline for new IT rules ends today; experts discuss its impact on social media cos

VIDEOS

Updated : May 25, 2021 20:08:44 IST

The simmering tension between the Centre and social media companies is threatening to escalate into a full-blown war with companies yet to fully comply with the new IT rules which come into effect from May 26.

The new rules, notified way back in February, make it mandatory for social media intermediaries to appoint grievance redressal officers and identify first originator of information that reportedly threatens India’s sovereignty among other issues.

The government, miffed at the companies' alleged non-cooperation and has threatened legal action against them. Facebook said that it 'aims to comply' but seeks more engagement with the government.

Last week, the Centre reportedly asked Twitter to remove the ‘manipulated media’ tag from certain posts by BJP leaders alleging a Congress Party plot to malign the Prime Minister and the government. Twitter has not commented on the issue.

However, two Congress Party leaders have filed a complaint with the Delhi police seeking an FIR against some BJP leaders for allegedly circulating fabricated material on Twitter under the hashtag ‘congress toolkit exposed’.

A special team of the Delhi police visited Twitter's Delhi and Gurgaon offices to serve them a notice. The Congress has slammed the move as ‘intimidation’.

CNBC-TV18’s Ashmit Kumar spoke to Apar Gupta, Executive Director at the Internet Freedom Foundation; Sajan Poovayya, Senior Supreme Court Advocate; and NS Nappinai, Cyber Law Expert, and discussed whether the new IT rules are against freedom of speech or is a balancing act need of the hour. They also spoke about why social media companies’ are dilly-dallying and not complying with the new rules.