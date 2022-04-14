ZEE5 aims to have 50% subscribers from South India, says chief business officer Manish Kalra

Across the board, OTT video-streaming platforms have begun shoring up on regional content in an attempt to widen market presence. But Zee Entertainment's OTT platform ZEE5 has decided to not only double-down on Tamil, Telugu and Bangla content on its service, but also earmark nearly half its content acquisition budgets to invest in regional shows and movies.

In an exclusive chat with CNBC-TV18, ZEE5's chief business officer Manish Kalra said the service hopes to see more than half its subscribers from South India in the near future.

