Zee-Sony deal: Competition Commission of India seeks written submissions from companies

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is yet to wave the green flag to the merger between Zee Entertainment and Sony. CNBC-TV18 has learnt from sources that the meeting at the CCI held on September 29 was inconclusive.

The deal proposes to create a $10 billion media behemoth.

CCI is concerned that the merged entity could become too huge, with humongous market position. The commission is also concerned about misuse by the merged entity as it could have as many as 92 channels under one umbrella.

The commission has now asked both companies to make written submissions before it takes a final decision.

