Weekender: The making of Tata Consumer Products

The old office of Tata Consumer Products Ltd i(TCPL) s a heritage building of a heritage company, which is actually now looking to become the biggest FMCG company in India.

CNBC-TV18 talks to Sunil D'Souza, CEO & Managing Director at Tata Consumer Products to discuss his professional journey, FMCG success formula, product positioning strategy, and much more.

D'Souza started as a management trainee at Unilever, then was with Coca-Cola in India for a brief period, followed by 15 years at PepsiCo in Southeast Asia, which he said was probably the most exciting learning opportunity for him. "But then TCPL beckoned, and the whole story was that the group wanted to change its foray into consumer businesses. We have got the brand name, we have got the resources, what does it take to change and that was a temptation I couldn't resist,” he said.

Talking about the FMCG business, he said the company has got the biggest brand name in India, biggest amount of resources as well as trust in Indian consumers. "But we have not got our act together either in the portfolio, or the distribution, or the branding," he said.

D'Souza said it was not just one piece that the company put together. "The chairman and the board were very, very clear, we have to put all the pieces together and build a premier FMCG company in India. The FMCG business is not complicated in my mind, its three pieces. You have got to have great products and innovation, you have got to have great brands and distribute all the three pieces," he said.

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video