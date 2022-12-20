English
Weekender | Business is conducive for an IPO, says WeWork India CEO

By Ritu Singh   Dec 20, 2022 9:01 PM IST (Published)
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Karan Virwani, CEO of WeWork India talked about the company’s IPO plans, expansion plans, business outlook and if the coming year is going to be any better for them, as WeWork completes five years here in India.

This has been a landmark year for WeWork as it completes five years here in India and operationally, it has been one of the best years here just yet. WeWork has several locations across the country. CNBC-TV18’s Ritu Singh visited their Bangalore office and spoke to Karan Virwani, CEO of WeWork India, who talked about the company’s IPO plans, expansion plans, business outlook and if the coming year is going to be any better for them.

Talking about WeWork India's IPO plans Virwani said, "At least our business is very conducive for it and we have not really chosen a path as yet. But, obviously, some sort of big event in the near future, in the next 12 to 24 months, is something that we will need to do, purely just to give a return to our investors in terms of the capital."
He added that big event could be IPO or a private funding round.
Watch video for more.        
(Edited by : Anushka Sharma)
