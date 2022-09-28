    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Walmart Global Tech to use ideas and learnings from India in other countries

    Walmart Global Tech to use ideas and learnings from India in other countries

    By Shruti Mishra   | Ritu Singh   IST (Published)
    Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18's Ritu Singh, Walmart Global Tech's SVP of retail tech platforms and country head Hari Vasudev said the company is aggressively building its India team, which he called the "tech brain" of Walmart globally.

    Global retail giant Walmart's technology arm, Walmart Global Tech, has said that India remains a growing market for the company.
    The firm said it is closely looking at ideas from the Indian market which can be implemented in other countries.
    Also, Ankit Ratan, Co-Founder & CEO of Signzy, discussed how the company plans to utilise its recent fundraise worth $26 million.
