Uber betting big on low-cost and high-capacity mobility solutions for India

    By Anuradha SenGupta   IST (Published)
    Mini

    The festive season has begun with gusto despite money worries and for most people the mood is upbeat. In the first full-fledged post pandemic celebration of festivals across India, people are out and about and willing to travel and visit each other. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia to understand the big picture view on growth prospects, customer expectations in a changed world, brand identity and new initiatives by the company.

    Claiming to be back at pre-COVID levels, India’s leading ride hailing app Uber says it’s time to stop talking of recovery and talk of growth instead.
    CNBC-TV18 spoke to Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia to understand the big picture view on growth prospects, customer expectations in a changed world, brand identity and new initiatives by the company.
    Watch video for more.
