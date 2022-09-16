Uber betting big on low-cost and high-capacity mobility solutions for India

The festive season has begun with gusto despite money worries and for most people the mood is upbeat. In the first full-fledged post pandemic celebration of festivals across India, people are out and about and willing to travel and visit each other. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia to understand the big picture view on growth prospects, customer expectations in a changed world, brand identity and new initiatives by the company.

Claiming to be back at pre-COVID levels, India’s leading ride hailing app Uber says it’s time to stop talking of recovery and talk of growth instead.

