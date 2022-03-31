The Medicine Box: Cipla looks to increase presence in US market; aims to launch several products in H2 2022

Cipla the third largest pharma company in India, present in more than 80 countries with over 46 manufacturing facilities is now focusing more towards difficult to manufacture complex drugs and injectables in segments such as respiratory and cancer. The company is also looking to grow its presence in the US. To discuss the growth outlook, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Umang Vohra, MD & Global CEO of Cipla.

Pharma major Cipla is known as the Robinhood of the pharma industry. The company is most known for changing the HIV drug market in Africa by bringing down prices of HIV drugs to less than a dollar per day.

Most recently Cipla was known for having one of the most comprehensive COVID-19 portfolios – from Tocilizumab to Remdesivir to Favipiravir.

Cipla the third largest pharma company in India, present in more than 80 countries with over 46 manufacturing facilities is now focusing more towards difficult to manufacture complex drugs and injectables in segments such as respiratory and cancer. The company is also looking to grow its presence in the US.

To discuss the growth outlook, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Umang Vohra, MD & Global CEO of Cipla.

