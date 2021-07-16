Temasek sees agritech, online medicine delivery as huge growth opportunities in India

VIDEOS

Singapore's Temasek which clocked in a record portfolio value of $283 billion last financial year giving best shareholder returns in over a decade is bullish on the digital economy of India. Temasek is an investor in PharmEasy amongst other tech startups and is eyeing the agritech space for investments.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Ravi Lambah, Joint Head-Invetment Group at Temasek India said, "Agritech is a very interesting opportunity in India and lot of the inefficiencies in the sector can be well addressed by technology." He added that hence they remain focused on that area.

"There are inefficient supply chains, which have leakages, wastages and so if you can digitise and if technology can enable farmers to access the markets, the output markets in an efficient manner, it can help the farmers expand and the farm and output can become more efficient," Lambah said.

“We invested in a company called Licious, which is farm to fork model and it is great example of delivering food using technology,” said Lambah.

We also saw the emergence of online model for delivering medicine, especially in COVID times. So as peoples’ consumer habits change and they get used to sitting at home and ordering medicines that come to you within an hour at prices better than what you otherwise get then it is habit-changing consumption way of looking at life, he said.

“We think this business and how the economy is continuously adapting to this new business will continue and this trend will continue. So the question for simply is can we tie up with more companies that can increase the digitisation of the economy, said Lambah.