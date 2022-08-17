    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Teleperformance India to hire more people in Tier-II and III cities, says CEO

    IST

    Teleperformance India to hire more people in Tier-II and III cities, says CEO

    By Ashmit Kumar   IST (Updated)
    Paris headquartered Teleperformance has market capitalisation of around $20 billion and employs over 4 lakh people globally. The world's largest BPO plans to hire 20,000 people in India alone over the next 18 months under an ambitious expansion plan.

    Paris-headquartered Teleperformance has a market capitalisation of around $20 billion and employs over 4 lakh people globally.
    The world's largest BPO plans to hire 20,000 people in India alone over the next 18 months under an ambitious expansion plan. In fact, the company is now under new leadership in India. Anish Mukker has taken over the reins as the new CEO in the country.
    Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Mukker said India is one of their fastest growing markets.
    “India is a strategic part and a choice that Teleperformance made about 20 years ago when the industry was in nascent stage. We are now present in almost 80 countries and India is one of the fastest growing markets for the company.”
    He said that the company plans to hire more people in tier-II and tier-III cities.
    “Our business in India is big in financial services, retail, consumer industry, travel and healthcare. We are present in about 20 cities and in most of the tier-I and tier-II cities we are already there. So the company’s endeavour for next 18 months is that we add further staff in Tier-II and experiment with a few Tier-III cities as well. We may not build infrastructure in Tier-III cities to start with, but we will enable our employees to work from anywhere.”
    First Published:  IST
