Tech industry resorts to job cuts as global economic growth remains grim

As per reports, Twitter plans to lay off close to 50 percent of its staff starting today, ticking off yet another item on Musk's to-do list.

Elon Musk, Twitter's new owner and its complaint hotline operator by his own admission may not want to take frantic calls from employees as his company starts implementing cost-cutting measures.

Reports of imminent layoffs have been doing the rounds ever since Musk took charge of Twitter. An internal mail addressed to employees last evening read, “In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce.”

The e-mail also says staff members will get notices either through their company e-mail accounts if they still have jobs or their personal email accounts if their employment is impacted.

Twitter has also forbidden employees from discussing confidential company information on social media.

Twitter is but only adding to the wave of layoffs across tech companies in the Valley and across the world.

A host of others including ride-hailing app Lyft, online real estate company Opendoor, and fintech companies Stripe and Chime are also handing out pink slips.

According to the San Francisco Standard's Layoff Tracker, more than 16,000 workers have been laid off at 138 San Francisco-based companies since January 2022 — many of them happen to be tech companies.

So, why exactly is the tech ecosystem pruning its workforce, and tightening its belt all of a sudden?

A quick glance at e-mails sent to employees by some of these companies and there is a commonality:

Companies are bracing for a recession in the US.

Pulling out of less critical initiatives.

Trimming their outlook on the growth prospects of the internet economy.

In India, Byju's laid off 2,500 employees . Byju's is targeting to turn profitable by March next year. The company's founder Byju Ravindran said there is a huge price to pay for walking on this path to profitability.

The nation's largest ed-tech firm Byju's announced that they have on-boarded Lionel Messi as their global ambassador for equitable education social initiative — the company did not disclose how much they had to shell out to sign the football superstar.

Byju's isn't the only company cutting jobs. Unacademy has laidoff more than 1,000 employees. White Hat Junior, Vedanta, have all announced job cuts.

Even big tech is struggling. Facebook shares are down more than 75 percent from record highs. Amazon has imposed a freeze on corporate hiring. As the outlook for global economic growth remains grim, the tech industry is tightening its belt across the board.

Watch video for more.