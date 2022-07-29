    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Tata Power says renewable energy to be 60% of its portfolio over the next 5 years

    By Shereen Bhan   IST (Published)
    In order to create awareness and promote adoption of green energy, News18 in association with Tata Power has launched the “Sustainable is Attainable” campaign.

    Speaking to CNBC-TV18, on the sidelines of the event, Tata Power MD and CEO Praveer Sinha said the company is pushing to make renewable energy account for 60 percent of its portfolio over the next 5 years.
    He said they are also working with group companies to find solutions that will make electric vehicle mobility a reality sooner.
