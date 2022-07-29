Tata Power says renewable energy to be 60% of its portfolio over the next 5 years

In order to create awareness and promote adoption of green energy, News18 in association with Tata Power has launched the “Sustainable is Attainable” campaign.

In order to create awareness and promote adoption of green energy, News18 in association with Tata Power has launched the “Sustainable is Attainable” campaign.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, on the sidelines of the event, Tata Power MD and CEO Praveer Sinha said the company is pushing to make renewable energy account for 60 percent of its portfolio over the next 5 years.

He said they are also working with group companies to find solutions that will make electric vehicle mobility a reality sooner.

Watch video for more.