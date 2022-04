The Tata Group's super app offering, Tata Neu, is going to be launched on April 7. The app which offers a whole host of services on a single platform and will be in competition with the likes of Jio, Paytm and Amazon.

The Tata Group's super app offering, Tata Neu, is going to be launched on April 7. The app offers a whole host of services on a single platform and will be in competition with the likes of Jio, Paytm, and Amazon.

Watch the video for a sneak peek into what the super app has to offer.