Taking ONDC to rural areas is a big opportunity, says Spice Money

Last week, consumers in 16 places in Bangalore could shop for groceries and restaurant takeaways via the government's Open Network for Digital Commerce or the ONDC. CNBC-TV18 spoke to T Koshy, CEO of ONDC; Suresh Sethi, MD & CEO of Protean eGov Technologies and Sanjeev Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO of Spice Money to discuss the challenges and the road ahead for ONDC.

Fintech company Spice Money on Thursday said taking Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) ONDC to rural areas is a big opportunity.

Last week, consumers in 16 places in Bengaluru could shop for groceries and restaurant takeaways via the government's ONDC. So why did these customers prefer ONDC when they could have done that through Jiomart or Amazon or Big Basket?

The relation of ONDC to Amazon is the relation of say UPI to Paytm or Amazonpay. Because UPI is free and easy, you don't need to pay a Paytm to use their network.

Likewise, the government has designed the ONDC as an open network where a small kirana may network with his buyer down the street so that neither is at the mercy of big tech platforms.

