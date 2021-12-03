System sales higher by 50% over pre-COVID levels: Sapphire Foods

The recently listed Sapphire Foods and the company that operates Pizza Hut, KFC and Taco Bell in parts of India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives has opened its 500th store in the region. The company says they are looking at doubling their store base in the next 3-4 years. Sanjay Purohit Whole-Time Director & Group CEO at Sapphire Foods India said their system sales is close to about 50 percent up over pre-COVID levels.

The recently listed Sapphire Foods and the company that operates Pizza Hut, KFC and Taco Bell in parts of India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives has opened its 500th store in the region. The company says they are looking at doubling their store base in the next 3-4 years.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Sanjay Purohit Whole-Time Director & Group CEO at Sapphire Foods India said their overall average daily sales are now about 10 percent up over pre-COVID levels and system sales are close to about 50 percent up over pre-COVID levels.

For full management commentary, watch the video.