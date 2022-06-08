Nykaa's Founder and CEO, Falguni Nayar is the EY entrepreneur of the year becoming the third Indian woman to win the coveted honour. Falguni's journey from investment banking to entrepreneur won her the EY Entrepreneur of the year award in startup category in 2019.

The year was 2012, Falguni Nayar, the investment banker was about to turn 50. This was a pivotal moment in her life. She decided to disrupt the brick-and-mortar beauty industry and decided to take the digital route.

Nykaa was born and in a few years, it became one of the most profitable startups in the country. In 2020 Nykaa became a unicorn and in 2021, it went public.

And in 2021, she is the EY Entrepreneur of the year becoming only the third Indian woman to win the coveted honour after Lupin's Vinita Gupta and Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar Shaw.

CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan spoke to the woman of the moment Nykaa's Founder and CEO, Falguni Nayar.

