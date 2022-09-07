Supply chain disruptions slowly coming to an end: Western Digital

Siva Sivaram, President, Western Digital, on Wednesday said that the business hasn't fully returned to the pre-COVID levels although supply chain disruptions are slowly coming to an end.

Speaking to Parikshit Luthra, on the sidelines of USIBC India Ideas Summit, Sivaram said, “We are going through a very dynamic phase in the world affairs. War, geopolitical issues, coming out of the pandemic - all are causing turbulence in the marketplace. Whatever we were doing pre-pandemic, we haven’t quite returned back to where we were before. The supply chain disruptions are slowly coming to an end but putting all this together, there are inventory corrections, there is slowdown in specific sectors. When the China COVID shutdown happened, cellphone sales went down, cryptocurrency collapsed.”

He, however, feels data related industries are poised for a strong compounded growth in the long term.

“Secularly data related industries over time are still poised for growth. In the long term, the growth of data is 30-35 percent compounded year over year," Sivaram added.

