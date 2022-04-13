Shriram City launches gold loan offerings in north India, aims to touch Rs 5000 crore disbursement each quarter

Shriram City Union Finance is expanding gold loan branches in north India, YS Chakravarti, MD and CEO, told CNBC-TV18, adding that the target is to touch Rs 4,000-5,000 crore per quarter disbursements in the next 5 years.

The country's leading non-banking financial company (NBFC) has extended its gold loan offerings to 7 north Indian states via 70 branches.

“The idea is we should touch between Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,000 crore disbursement per quarter in the next five years and that’s the reason why we are expanding our gold loan offering to the non-southern states,” said Chakravarti.

Talking about expansion, he said, “Right now we are present only in southern states. Therefore, we are moving and towards that, we have opened 70 branches in the first phase. The second phase will be central India and Uttar Pradesh.”

