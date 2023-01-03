Shree Cement's Hari Mohan Bangur discusses firm's FY23 guidance — expects EBITDA/tonne of Rs 1,000 in fourth quarter

Hari Mohan Bangur, Managing Director at Shree Cement on Tuesday discussed the current performance of the company and the firm's FY23 guidance. He said that Q2 prices were subdued and Q3 cost of energy has come down to $170 from $200. He added that November saw 25 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in demand and he is now expecting EBITDA/tonne of Rs 1,000 in Q4.

"Cement prices have been hiked by 4-5 percent for the year and 2-3 percent price hikes can be witnessed in the north and east," Bangur told CNBC-TV18.

He believes that government infrastructure spending is high and growth for the company will be higher than the industry growth. He added that they are currently focused on organic growth and they are further planning to bring back deferred projects on track.

"We are not looking at inorganic growth currently," Bangur of Shree Cement added.

On housing need, he said that it is very high and this demand can be seen as money is available.

On Adani's acquisition of Ambuja Cements and its subsidiary ACC Ltd, he said that the change has been from one promoter to another and he believes that Adani will be more disciplined now.

The Adani Group last year completed the acquisition of Ambuja Cements and its subsidiary ACC Ltd from Switzerland’s Holcim Group for $6.4 billion. The two cement makers together make Adani the second largest cement player in the Indian market only behind Aditya Birla Group’s UltraTech Cement.

