English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homevideos Newsbusiness Newscompanies News

Shree Cement's Hari Mohan Bangur discusses firm's FY23 guidance — expects EBITDA/tonne of Rs 1,000 in fourth quarter

videos | IST

Shree Cement's Hari Mohan Bangur discusses firm's FY23 guidance — expects EBITDA/tonne of Rs 1,000 in fourth quarter

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.COM Jan 3, 2023 1:04 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

In an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18, Hari Mohan Bangur, Managing Director, Shree Cement, spoke on cement demand and the firm's FY23 guidance.

Hari Mohan Bangur, Managing Director at Shree Cement on Tuesday discussed the current performance of the company and the firm's FY23 guidance. He said that Q2 prices were subdued and Q3 cost of energy has come down to $170 from $200. He added that November saw 25 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in demand and he is now expecting EBITDA/tonne of Rs 1,000 in Q4.

Recommended Articles

View All
Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

IST4 Min(s) Read

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

IST2 Min(s) Read

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

IST3 Min(s) Read

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

IST2 Min(s) Read


"Cement prices have been hiked by 4-5 percent for the year and 2-3 percent price hikes can be witnessed in the north and east," Bangur told CNBC-TV18.
He believes that government infrastructure spending is high and growth for the company will be higher than the industry growth. He added that they are currently focused on organic growth and they are further planning to bring back deferred projects on track.
"We are not looking at inorganic growth currently," Bangur of Shree Cement added.
On housing need, he said that it is very high and this demand can be seen as money is available.
On Adani's acquisition of Ambuja Cements and its subsidiary ACC Ltd, he said that the change has been from one promoter to another and he believes that Adani will be more disciplined now.
The Adani Group last year completed the acquisition of Ambuja Cements and its subsidiary ACC Ltd from Switzerland’s Holcim Group for $6.4 billion. The two cement makers together make Adani the second largest cement player in the Indian market only behind Aditya Birla Group’s UltraTech Cement.
Watch video for more
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X