Shree Cement expects demand to grow 8-10% CAGR for next 4 years

In this special show ‘Inside Out – On the Road’, the focus is on individual stocks with in-depth analysis, a deep dive into the financials, the key risks and triggers going forward. CNBC-TV18’s Nigel D'Souza visited Shree Cement’s Beawar unit in Jaipur to get a special deep dive into the same.

Shree Cement, in terms of a stock price in the last one month or so, has been an outperformer. Plus one year it has been a relative underperformer. But that doesn't take away from the fact that they have created big wealth for shareholders in the last one to two decades.

On the capacity addition front, they have moved from around 4 million tonnes towards 50 million tonnes. Now they are headed towards 80 million tonnes, which is the target that they have on their mind by 2030 or so.

What's more important is they have been growing at a faster rate in comparison to the industry and they have been adding capacity at a lower than expected cost on a per tonne basis.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, HM Bangur, MD of Shree Cement said the cement industry is in the sweet spot. He said the bottom line will definitely inflate. He expects cement demand to grow 8-10 percent compound annual growth rate, (CAGR) for the next 4 years.

