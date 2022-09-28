Rupee depreciation will improve margin in coming quarters, says Vishnu Chemicals

Vishnu Chemicals’ Joint MD Siddartha CH, on September 28, said rupee depreciation will improve margin in coming quarters. He was talking to CNBC-TV18 about the company’s business outlook, the impact of the Europe energy crisis and the falling rupee.

Buy / Sell Vishnu Chemical share TRADE

Vishnu Chemicals Joint MD Siddartha CH on Wednesday said rupee depreciation will improve the margin in coming quarters. He was talking to CNBC-TV18 about the company’s business outlook, the impact of the Europe energy crisis and the falling rupee.

“The current rupee depreciation is also going to improve our margins in the coming quarters and easing of supply chain is also going to benefit in terms of deliveries from our side,” he said.

On capacity, he said that the company has an additional 12 percent capacity which can cater to extra demand.

While on business, the company expects volume growth this fiscal to be 12 percent higher versus earlier expectations. Also, lower logistics costs will aid in higher margins, he said.

For more details, watch the accompanying video