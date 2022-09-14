Rossari Biotech maintains revenue guidance for FY23 despite European energy crisis

Tune into why Rossari Biotech does not see a significant impact of the European energy crisis on its business. Also know whether or not the company is planning any more price hikes.

The energy crisis in Europe is unlikely impact Rossari Biotech's business according to Co-Founder & Managing Director Sunil Chari.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Chari maintained the company's FY23 revenue and EBITDA guidance of Rs 2,000 crore and Rs 250 crore respectively.

“We don’t see a very big hit on our business due to the energy crisis in Europe. However we see opportunity in this crisis for one of our subsidiaries called Unitop Chemicals which has surfactant exports,” he said.

Chari further said that the company is not planning to take any more price hikes and that growth will be fueled by organic and inorganic expansions.

“We are planning a healthy mix of organic and inorganic growth for the future. For the time being we have capacity utilization of 50-60 percent and we want to ramp it up in the coming quarters,” he said.

