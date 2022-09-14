    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsbusiness Newscompanies News

    Rossari Biotech maintains revenue guidance for FY23 despite European energy crisis

    videos | IST

    Rossari Biotech maintains revenue guidance for FY23 despite European energy crisis

    Profile image
    By Sonal Bhutra   | Sonia Shenoy   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Tune into why Rossari Biotech does not see a significant impact of the European energy crisis on its business. Also know whether or not the company is planning any more price hikes.

    The energy crisis in Europe is unlikely impact Rossari Biotech's business according to Co-Founder & Managing Director Sunil Chari.
    In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Chari maintained the company's FY23 revenue and EBITDA guidance of Rs 2,000 crore and Rs 250 crore respectively.
    “We don’t see a very big hit on our business due to the energy crisis in Europe. However we see opportunity in this crisis for one of our subsidiaries called Unitop Chemicals which has surfactant exports,” he said.
    Chari further said that the company is not planning to take any more price hikes and that growth will be fueled by organic and inorganic expansions.
    “We are planning a healthy mix of organic and inorganic growth for the future. For the time being we have capacity utilization of 50-60 percent and we want to ramp it up in the coming quarters,” he said.
    Watch video for more.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng