Price hikes will drive revenue growth: AkzoNobel

Price hikes will help drive revenue growth, said Rajiv Rajgopal, managing director of AkzoNobel India, on Wednesday, adding that the company has taken another price hike of 4.7 percent in January.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Rajgopal said, “We have cumulatively now taken almost about 22.7 percent price increase.”

Talking about growth, he said that volumes have taken a hit this quarter due to Omicron (a variant of COVID-19) and price hikes.

According to him, the company will deliver a double-digit margin going ahead and it will be in the range of 11-14 percent.

He further said that ad spending were at 4.5 percent of sales and planning to increase going forward.

