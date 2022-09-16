Phoenix Mills on mall adding spree as it expects unprecedented festive season

Phoenix Mills is set to open 4 new malls across the country in the next few months. The company expects the upcoming festive season to be unprecedented. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Rajendra Kalkar, President of Malls at Phoenix Mills said that he expects footfalls to cross pre-pandemic levels during this festive season.

Phoenix Mills is set to open four new malls across the country in the next few months. The company expects the upcoming festive season to be unprecedented.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Rajendra Kalkar, President of Malls at Phoenix Mills said, “We believe that this Diwali and Christmas season would be one of the best that people would have seen. This October, November would be perhaps much better and unprecedented.”

“We are taking a very short term look at the new malls. So Indore mall is going to open in the next two months. Then it will be Ahmedabad which will open, and finally we have malls coming up in Bengaluru and Pune. So at least in the next 6-8 months completing these malls and making them operational is our prime goal as large investment has already happened there”, Kalkar said.

Kalkar is hopeful that footfalls will cross pre-pandemic levels during this festive season.

“Footfalls as compared to 2019-2020 have reached 80-90 percent levels, they have not crossed the 2019-2020 levels. Earlier there were more window shoppers who were coming to malls but now serious shoppers have increased. So, I am also hoping footfalls will cross the pre-COVID levels in this festive season.”

Watch video for more.