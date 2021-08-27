NTPC recruits all-women engineer batch to mark Women's Equality Day

To mark Women's Equality Day, NTPC has recruited its first all-women engineer batch. The public sector company recruited the engineering executive trainees to reaffirm its stand on diversity and inclusion.

The engineering graduates were selected based on their performance in GATE 2021 in electrical, mechanical, electronics and instrumentation disciplines

Out of 50 offers sent by NTPC, 30 female executive trainees have already joined NTPC between July 31 and August 6.

The batch is currently undergoing a customised induction-cum-training programme at NTPC’s Regional Learning Institutes (RLIs) located at Sipat, Vindhyachal, and Simhadri in the mechanical, electrical and control & instrumentation disciplines.

NTPC had received an overwhelming response to the recruitment advertisement, which was published in April.