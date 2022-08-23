Nestle India says food inflation remains a matter of concern

Nestle India said the underlying urban consumption continues to be fairly strong post COVID-19 with growth visible across sectors including restaurants and travel.

Food inflation remains a matter of concern, said Nestle India Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan on Tuesday, adding that the firm hopes a good monsoon will improve the situation.

"Milk (inflation) continues to be strong, wheat continues to be strong, and as a consequence, and coffee hitting well beyond the 10-year highs that we face...I still am a little bit worried about the underlying commodity inflation that is coming through," Narayanan said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

"Instead of finding empty shops and empty restaurants, one is finding super-packed restaurants and also malls where you can barely stand," he said.

Narayanan said that volume growth in Q1 was encouraging and the company has made a conscious decision of protecting the growth engine with a balance between topline and bottomline.

"Most categories have grown quite well," he said, adding that the company saw growth across small towns and semi-urban areas.

“However, unlike some of my peer companies, which have got a higher play in rural markets, I have a relatively lower play. Therefore, possibly on a lower base, I am still having encouraging growth,” he mentioned.

Nestle India stock closed 0.81 percent higher at Rs 19,611.7 per share on BSE. It has gained 3.31 percent in the last month while fallen 0.49 percent so far this year.

